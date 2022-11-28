Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $107.37 million and $32,651.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,224.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022214 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00235834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5603978 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,893.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.