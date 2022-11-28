Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Raised to GBX 1,436 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,248 ($14.76) to GBX 1,436 ($16.98) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.02) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.62) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.14) to GBX 3,620 ($42.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,831.80 ($21.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,388 ($63.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

