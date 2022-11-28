K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE KBL opened at C$28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$307.46 million and a PE ratio of 59.46. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.11 per share, with a total value of C$90,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About K-Bro Linen

KBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

