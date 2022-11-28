K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE KBL opened at C$28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$307.46 million and a PE ratio of 59.46. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.11 per share, with a total value of C$90,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.
About K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
