Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kainos Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.