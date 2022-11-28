Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kaman worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1,014.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kaman by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kaman by 75.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $20.04. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.17. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

