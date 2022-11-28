Kanzhun (BZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th.

Kanzhun Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at 14.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of 9.74 and a 12 month high of 43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.59.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service grew its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kanzhun

Several brokerages have commented on BZ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.