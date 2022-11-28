Kava Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Kava has a market cap of $278.66 million and $10.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 334,220,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,252,671 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

