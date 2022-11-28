KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 384,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

