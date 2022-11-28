KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 2,457.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDIY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.74. 185,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

