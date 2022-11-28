Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kerry Group Price Performance
KRYAY stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74.
Kerry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.