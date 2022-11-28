Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

KRYAY stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kerry Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($130.61) to €117.00 ($119.39) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

