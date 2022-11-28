Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.25

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 45732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

