Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0392 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $26,812.56 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00485978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.29559461 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.