Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $26,834.67 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.02 or 0.07361011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00486316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.97 or 0.29580022 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.