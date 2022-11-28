Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Kujira has a total market cap of $57.41 million and approximately $80,612.55 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 96,584,583 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.60697643 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76,493.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

