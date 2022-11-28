LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of LNXSF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

