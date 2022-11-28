Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Legrand Price Performance

LGRDY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

