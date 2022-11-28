LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.78.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
