Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.6 %

LICY opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.