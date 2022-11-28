Lido DAO (LDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.17 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00006502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $831.85 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,938,561 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

