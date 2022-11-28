LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.73

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 18217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,277 shares of company stock worth $1,954,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,498,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 170,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.