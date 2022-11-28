Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $164.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.