Lisk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $108.12 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00025265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005923 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,099,339 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

