Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.