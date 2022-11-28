Loom Network Price Tops $0.0487 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

