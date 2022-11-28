Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,604,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.28. 18,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average of $193.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

