Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 261686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
