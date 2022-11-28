LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LYB stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.