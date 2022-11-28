Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.14. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 138 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($23,601.49).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

