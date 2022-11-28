Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,561 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $61.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

