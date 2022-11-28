MagnetGold Price Tops $0.55 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $18,887.59 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

