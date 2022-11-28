MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,751.11

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.03 million and approximately $1,751.11 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.51 or 0.07539897 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00482688 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.86 or 0.29359356 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
