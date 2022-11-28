Maker One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.85 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Maker has a market cap of $634.85 million and $26.85 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $649.37 or 0.04000511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

