Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $194.86 million and approximately $20,849.23 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 247% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,208.94 or 1.00006637 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010614 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00236483 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.02903746 USD and is up 17.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,502.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

