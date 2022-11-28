Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MANU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. 211,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 126.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 69,461 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.