Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 767,716 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 89,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

