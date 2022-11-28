ManpowerGroup Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.36 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

MAN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,077. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.