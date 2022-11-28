Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

