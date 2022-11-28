Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4,246.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630,413 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned about 0.74% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,068,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.90. 6,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

