Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.84. 407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

