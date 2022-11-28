McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.