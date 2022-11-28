Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.69. 186,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

