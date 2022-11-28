Metahero Price Tops $0.0038 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $490,213.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.01819713 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012533 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00031006 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.01714280 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

