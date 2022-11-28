Metis (MTS) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

Metis (MTS) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Metis token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $429,169.36 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metis has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

