MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.30. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

