Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Raised by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $74.94. 74,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,291. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

