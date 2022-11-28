MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 470 ($5.56) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 2.5 %

LON GLE opened at GBX 350 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 334.62 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 808 ($9.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.20 million and a PE ratio of 583.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.44.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($48,717.04).

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.