Modiv Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Modiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDV stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Get Modiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.