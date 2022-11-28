Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Trading Up 4%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 11,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,930,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Momentive Global Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Insider Activity

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

