Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €30.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.8 %

VNA stock opened at €24.30 ($24.80) on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a fifty-two week high of €51.30 ($52.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.35 and a 200-day moving average of €27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

