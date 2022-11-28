Morgan Stanley Raises Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 1,650.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RKWBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $210.13 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $486.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.14.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

